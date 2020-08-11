NIT-C beats COVID-19 blues in placements

647 students get offers from India, abroad with average pay of ₹12 lakh per annum

Brushing aside the disruptions of COVID-19 pandemic, the NIT-C has recorded the best placement in its history with 647 students getting offers from India and abroad and with an average salary of ₹11.58 lakh per annum.

Last year, the number of offers was 643 with an average salary of ₹9.56 lakh. The placement session of three months (March to May) sessions were lost due to the lockdown. “But, an aggressive approach undertaken right from the first schedule helped to achieve the placement record,” S.M. Sameer, Professor and Head, Centre for Training and Placement, NIT-C, said.

He said that the highest annual package was ₹50 lakh per annum offered by Atlassian Corporation, an Australian enterprise software multinational, which visited the NIT-C for the time. Also, for the first time in recent years, ISRO decided to visit two or three top institutions in the State and selected NIT-C as one of the institutes and offered placements to six students. Similarly, the Indian Air Force also visited the campus for recruitment, he said.

Dr. Sameer said that the B.Tech Computer Science and Engineering branch continued to be at the top with all 125 eligible students getting placed with an average salary of ₹18 lakh. The average salary the previous year was ₹15 lakh. Also, B.Tech Electronics and Communication remains a favourite choice for recruiters with 90% placement with an average salary of ₹12 lakh, followed by B.Tech Electrical and Electronics securing a placement of 79% with an average salary of ₹10 lakh.

Among the non-circuit branches, Dr. Sameer said that B.Tech Chemical Engineering was the most preferred branch with 45 out of 54 students getting recruited with an average salary of ₹8 lakh.

In spite of the uncertainties in the automobile sector, B.Tech Mechanical Engineering maintained a decent placement percentage of 75. The overall percentage of placement for B.Tech programmes was 80% with an average salary of ₹12 lakh per annum.

He said that a total of 148 companies had visited the campus and the top recruiters included, Oracle (41), L&T (27), Qualcomm (21), Reliance Industries (17), Cisco (17), Nokia (15), Amdocs (20), Capgemini (20), and Bosch (13).

Students also received offers from well-known firms such as DE Shaw, Amazon, Microsoft, General Electric, Exxon Mobil, Intel, NVIDIA, Goldman Sachs, J P Morgan, AppDynamics, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Astra Zeneca, HUL, SAP, Siemens, Samsung, Nokia, One Plus, Huwai, HPCL, and Wells Fargo, Dr. Sameer said.