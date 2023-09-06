NIT-C Aerounwired team wins best design in drone competition

September 06, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

A nine-member student team from the Club Aerounwired at the National Institute of Technology Calicut (NIT-C) has won the Best Design Report Award in the All India Autonomous Drone Development Competition, organised by the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) India in Chennai.

The students developed a drone that can play a crucial role during medical emergencies. The drone, designed using an electromagnetic mechanism, can release the payload from a height of three metres.

The team consisted of Ayush Singh, Himanshu Dudi, Cyriak Joy, Naveen Sunil, Komal Singh, Shyam Prakash, Vedant Jadhav, Arun S.K., and Anurag Bhatt. SAE had organised the event to provide students with the opportunity to conceive, design, and develop a remotely piloted rotary-wing drone to meet various requirements.

