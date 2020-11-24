NIT-C admits record number of students

Kozhikode

24 November 2020 00:42 IST

Admission to first year B.Tech, B.Arch courses nearly complete

The National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C) has nearly finished the admission process to first year B.Tech and B.Arch courses for the new academic year.

The institute has been allotted 1,244 seats in all branches, including economically weaker categories and supernumerary allotted for female candidates, during the six rounds of counselling. Its intake of students in numerous departments is among the largest in NITs.

Online reporting at the institute for admission formalities had been completed by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) set up by the Ministry of Education between November 16 and 21.

However, two special rounds are being conducted by the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) for candidates who have opted for changing the institute or branch or surrender seats after finalisation of the counselling process. The entire exercise will be completed in a week, and classes will commence in December.

“Usually, changes take place only for a few remaining seats,” said Sunil Jacob John, chairman, UG Admissions and Centre in-Charge of Central Seat Allocation Board Verification Centre at NIT-C.

He added that as many as 78 students were admitted under the Direct Admission of Students Abroad (DASA) where Non-Resident Indians, Persons of Indian Origin, and Overseas Citizens of India could take admission. Nine students from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Botswana were admitted under the scholarship scheme of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, while two candidates were sponsored under the welfare scheme of the Ministry of External Affairs, Prof. John added.

Admissions to the most sought-after branches at NIT-C were highly competitive this time for various reasons including the record placement and better ranking in the National Institutional Ranking Framework, a methodology adopted by the Ministry of Education.

As in previous years, computer science and electronics and communication branches were the most preferred branches in the General Category, for both the home State and all-India quota. After the sixth and final rounds, the closing rank in the home quota for gender-neutral five-year B.Arch programme was 378; computer science and engineering 9,703; electronics and communication 17,119, and electrical and electronics 23,573 in the JEE (Main).

This year, Prof. John said, students had also preferred chemical engineering along with other core branches. However, the least preferred branches were materials science and production engineering.