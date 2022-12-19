NISA warns of stir against Kerala govt.’s ‘endorsement’ of Shariat law

December 19, 2022 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Kozhikode

NISA, a Kozhikode-based progressive Muslim Women’s Forum, has warned the State government of an agitation if it goes ahead with the reported move to vouch for the legal validity of the Shariat law and uphold its significance in all aspects of the Muslim Personal Law, especially those related to inheritance.

NISA president V.P. Suhra told the media on Monday that she would not hesitate to launch a fast-unto-death outside the State secretariat. The government was recently asked by the Supreme Court to submit an affidavit in a Special Leave Petition filed by the Khuran Sunnath Society and others challenging a Kerala High Court order which rejected their plea to declare that the practice followed by the Muslim community on women’s inheritance violated constitutional principles. NISA had impleaded itself in the petition.

Ms. Suhra said the government, however, did not invite the organisation’s representatives when it held a meeting of Muslim organisations in August to discuss the issue. “No Muslim women were there. Only male representatives of some conservative Muslim organisations were invited. According to media reports, the government promised them that neither the government nor the court would intervene in Shariat law. This is condemnable,” she said.

Ms. Suhra alleged that some of the sections of the personal law, especially those related to inheritance, were anti-women and discriminated against them. “At a time when old laws are being changed even in Islamic countries, it is unfortunate that a secular and literate society like ours is trying to turn the clock backwards,” she said. NISA functionaries M. Zulfath and P.M. Zafiya echoed her views. NISA is planning to collect signatures of women and submit a memorandum to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan, and CPI State secretary Kanam Rajendran.