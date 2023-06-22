NISA suggests codification of Muslim Personal Laws before launching Uniform Civil Code

June 22, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - Kozhikode

NISA, a Kozhikode-based progressive Muslim women’s forum, has suggested codification of various aspects of the Muslim Personal Law against the backdrop of the Law Commission of India issuing a public notice seeking suggestions on the Uniform Civil Code.

In a letter to the commission, V.P. Zuhra, president, and Mumthas, secretary, said that the Indian Muslim Family Law remained uncodified even 76 years after India became independent. They pointed out that an immediate move to go for a Uniform Civil Code instead of codification of all the personal laws making them gender just would not be properly appreciated.

Intestate Succession

They said that the Law of Inheritance should be codified by amending the Indian Succession Act and inserting a chapter in it for Intestate Succession among Muslims, in line with the Christian Intestate Succession. Intestacy is the condition where a person dies without having a valid will or other binding declaration. The Divorce Act should be applicable to Muslims to make divorce and other matrimonial remedies available to them.

The Guardians and Wards Act must be applicable to minor Muslim children after making necessary amendments to it, as suggested by various Law Commissions. The protection of the body and property of minor children can be ensured after considering the rights of LGBTQIA+ community, and making sufficient amendments to it, to render it more inclusive and gender just.

The Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection) Act also should be made applicable to Muslims to help them adopt children. The forum also attached the draft of a Muslim inheritance Bill along with its letter. The NISA functionaries submitted a copy of the letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

