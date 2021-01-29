Nirdesh pins its hopes on Union Budget

Institute under Department of Defence Production is in a state of limbo

The National Institute for Research and Development in Defence Shipbuilding (Nirdesh) in Kozhikode is pinning its hopes for revival on the Union Budget to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday.

The 10-year-old institute functioning directly under the Department of Defence Production on a 40-acre land at Chaliyam has been in state of limbo almost all these years. Funds sourced via the Mazagon Dock Limited, Goa Shipyard Limited, Hindustan Shipyard Limited, and Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited are sustaining the project.

When Former Defence Minister A.K. Antony laid the foundation stone for Nirdesh in 2011, the Centre had promised that a world-class ship designing institute would be established at a cost of ₹600 crore in the subsequent years. However, the project was caught in a bureaucratic maze of Ministries of Defence and Finance resulting in the project failing to take off. All these years, some infrastructure came up on the land and training were conducted apart from research collaboration with Central government institutions.

Proposals to design small vessels for the Navy as well as harbour vessels, tugs, ferries, and survey ships and to set up a design software unit and training centre for naval architecture are in the cold storage.

A ₹200-crore revival package that was mooted to revive the project also failed to yield any positive results.