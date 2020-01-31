Nirdesh pins hope on Budget

Once again the National Institute for Research and Development in Defence Shipbuilding (Nirdesh) is pinning hopes on the Union Budget for the revival of this Central Government project functioning under the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence, at Chaliyam in Kozhikode district.

₹600-crore project

The fate of the ₹600-crore project has been hanging in the balance with the Centre providing no funds for the last several years. But, officials believe that something fruitful would materialise when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Budget in the Lok Sabha on Saturday.

It is expected that the Budget would come up with a ₹200-crore package that was mooted to revive the project four years ago.

The officials said that there was some hope that Nirdesh would secure funds from the capital outlay of the defence budget earmarked for multiple purposes last year.

Out of the total allocation of ₹3.18 lakh crore in the Union Budget, ₹1,08,248 crore has been primarily set aside to purchase new weapons, aircraft, warships and other military hardware.

Already Vice Admiral Anil Kumar Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Southern Naval Command, during a programme in Kozhikode a week ago, dropped some hints about reviving Nirdesh though he had not specifically gone into its details.

No progress

Former Defence Minister A.K. Antony had laid the foundation stone for the project in January 2011.

This was after the State Government acquired and transferred 40 acres of land for the purpose.

However, nothing fruitful has happened till now expect for building infrastructure and conducting training and research programmes, official sources said.

Currently Mazagon Dock Limited, Goa Shipyard Limited, Hindustan Shipyard Limited, and Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited are funding the project.

Proposals such as to design small vessels for the Navy as well as harbour vessels, tugs, ferries, and survey ships still remained on paper.

There were also plans to set up a design software unit and training centre for naval architecture.