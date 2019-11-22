Nirdesh: MP seeks Centre’s intervention

M.K. Raghavan, MP, has urged the Centre to immediately intervene to revive the National Institute for Research and Development in Defence Shipbuilding (Nirdesh) at Chaliyam here.

Raising the issue during the zero hour in Parliament on Thursday, Mr. Raghavan said that the Nirdesh project, under the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence, was in a state of limbo without any activities for several years.

He said that the project had been envisaged to design war ships for the country.

About 40 acres had been acquired by the State government for the proposed ₹600-crore project in 2011. If the present state of uncertainty continued, the government would recover the assigned land and the ambitious project would be wound up, he said.

Proposal rejected

Mr. Raghavan also said that the Prime Minister and the Defence Minister should step in to give Cabinet clearance for financing the project. Former Defence Minister A.K. Antony had laid the foundation stone for the project in 2011. A ₹200-crore revival package was mooted to revive the project four years ago. However, the Finance Ministry rejected the proposal .