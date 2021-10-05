Nirakeralam art exhibition begins in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

05 October 2021

With the opening of ‘Nirakeralam’, the biggest exhibition organised by the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi after the lockdown, the Akademi Art Gallery in Kozhikode has come alive once again. The exhibition features art works by 29 artists in the district from Nirakeralam and Shilpa Keralam, mega art camps organised by the Akademi.

The works of 300 artists who had taken part in the camps are being exhibited simultaneously at 13 art galleries under the Akademi across the state, while the final exhibition will be held at Thiruvananthapuram later. The exhibition features paintings as well as sculptures using a variety of mediums and the theme of most works is related to the pandemic and its effect on human lives.

Meanwhile, an exhibition of photographs, ‘Kakka Muthal Vezhambal Vare’, organised by the Department of Forests in connection with Wildlife Week is also under way at the gallery. The exhibition concludes on October 13.

