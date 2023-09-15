ADVERTISEMENT

Nipah threat: holiday for all educational institutions in Kozhikode on Saturday

September 15, 2023 01:54 am | Updated 01:54 am IST - Kozhikode

It is part of the district-level measures to ensure safety of students

The Hindu Bureau

As part of introducing stringent crowd-control measures to fight Nipah, September 16 will be a holiday for all educational institutions in Kozhikode district. This will be in addition to the already declared holiday for schools on Friday.

ALSO READ
Nipah threat: surveillance intensified in containment zones in Kozhikode

The order issued by the Collector will be applicable for all madrasas, tuition centres, and private coaching centres. Educational institutions will be encouraged to conduct online classes during the period. However, there is no change in the schedule of Public Service Commission examinations.

It was a holiday for schools in Kozhikode district on Thursday considering the intensified containment zone regulations and preventive measures adopted in various villages. Revenue department sources said the functioning of educational institutions in containment zones would be restricted until further orders.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kozhikode

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US