Nipah threat: holiday for all educational institutions in Kozhikode on Saturday

September 15, 2023 01:54 am | Updated 01:54 am IST - Kozhikode

As part of introducing stringent crowd-control measures to fight Nipah, September 16 will be a holiday for all educational institutions in Kozhikode district. This will be in addition to the already declared holiday for schools on Friday.

The order issued by the Collector will be applicable for all madrasas, tuition centres, and private coaching centres. Educational institutions will be encouraged to conduct online classes during the period. However, there is no change in the schedule of Public Service Commission examinations.

It was a holiday for schools in Kozhikode district on Thursday considering the intensified containment zone regulations and preventive measures adopted in various villages. Revenue department sources said the functioning of educational institutions in containment zones would be restricted until further orders.

