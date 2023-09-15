HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Nipah threat: holiday for all educational institutions in Kozhikode on Saturday

It is part of the district-level measures to ensure safety of students

September 15, 2023 01:54 am | Updated 01:54 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

As part of introducing stringent crowd-control measures to fight Nipah, September 16 will be a holiday for all educational institutions in Kozhikode district. This will be in addition to the already declared holiday for schools on Friday.

ALSO READ
Nipah threat: surveillance intensified in containment zones in Kozhikode

The order issued by the Collector will be applicable for all madrasas, tuition centres, and private coaching centres. Educational institutions will be encouraged to conduct online classes during the period. However, there is no change in the schedule of Public Service Commission examinations.

It was a holiday for schools in Kozhikode district on Thursday considering the intensified containment zone regulations and preventive measures adopted in various villages. Revenue department sources said the functioning of educational institutions in containment zones would be restricted until further orders.

Related Topics

Kozhikode

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.