Nipah outbreak in Kozhikode: Health squads intensify efforts to track contacts of infected persons

September 15, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Kozhikode

Following the instructions of the Health department, an intensified effort is under way in Kozhikode district to trace all those who came in contact with those who died after contracting Nipha and those currently undergoing treatment for the viral infection.

Though the squads have already prepared a list of 950 persons, with 213 in the high-risk category, chances are high that the figures may go up once the updated route maps are released.

Since an accurate contact list is the primary requirement to contain the virus spread, health squads have been asked to take up the task with utmost precision. A majority of health personnel are busy with collection of details of those who visited hospitals in Kozhikode city where Nipha patients had sought treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The support of the police will also be sought for the preparation of an accurate list. Though voluntary reporting is still in progress with the support of a special helpline, many are still reportedly reluctant to exchange details with the authorities. Verification of hospital records and CCTV feeds will be considered in case of laxity in voluntarily revealing details.

According to Health department sources, over 5,600 houses in containment zones have been covered by the squads to check for suspected symptoms. To avail effective care for suspected cases, over 50 intensive care units have been kept ready with the support of private and government hospitals in the district. Apart from secure room facilities, around 20 ventilators are also ready for critically ill patients.

Revenue officials said all villages in the containment zones were found responding positively to preventive steps and cooperating with the implementation of intensified surveillance measures. Though the support of the police was ensured to prevent illegal entry and exit of people, a majority of villagers were found complying with safety instructions, they added.

As per the latest guidelines of the District Disaster Management Authority, all toddy shops remain shut in the district. Toddy tappers had been asked to suspend work until further orders as fruit bats were suspected to be feeding on palm sap, thus transmitting the virus to the drink. Similarly, several private and public functions were postponed to comply with the latest crowd management plans of the district administration.

Many containment zones in rural areas are in a deserted state with a huge fall in the number of visitors. Railway stations and bus stands in the city have also seen a drop in the number of passengers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.