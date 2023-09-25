ADVERTISEMENT

Nipah infection: restrictions on public events to continue in Kozhikode till October 1

September 25, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Restrictions on public events, imposed in the wake of the recent Nipah outbreak, will continue in Kozhikode district till October 1.

District Collector A. Geetha said in a release on Monday that the time was not ripe to withdraw the alert issued in the wake of the infection two weeks ago. She added that the district-level expert committee had recommended so. In this context, all public events, except those termed urgent, should be postponed. Everyone should wear face masks, use hand sanitisers, and maintain social distancing norms, she added.

Educational institutions, other than those in containment zones, resumed offline classes on Monday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 42 body fluid samples of animals collected from areas with Nipah-infected persons have tested negative for the virus. The samples were sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal, on September 21, said an official of the Department of Animal Husbandry.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Veena George said after a review meeting that the expert committee would again meet on September 26 to give its recommendations on possible lifting of restrictions. Those who are in medical isolation after being found to have been on the contact list of infected persons would have to mandatorily complete the 21-day isolation period. One more sample tested negative for the virus on Monday. So far, 378 samples have been tested.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US