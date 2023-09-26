Nipah-induced restrictions lifted in Kozhikode Corporation, Feroke municipality

September 26, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode district administration has lifted all restrictions imposed on some wards in Kozhikode Corporation and all wards in Feroke municipality in the wake of reporting of Nipah infection from there earlier this month.

Subsequently, all educational institutions in these areas will resume offline classes from Wednesday. Now, there are no containment zones in the district.

This follows recommendations by an expert committee which met on Tuesday. An order issued thereafter by District Collector A. Geetha said all those on the contact list of the resident of Cheruvannur in Kozhikode Corporation, one of the six infected persons, had been identified. None of them had tested positive for the virus so far. In this context, the committee said the restrictions imposed on the places, which were declared as containment zones, could be lifted.

Earlier, the district administration had lifted restrictions on nine grama panchayats in Vadakara taluk from where the first four cases of the infection this year were reported. There had been demands to remove the curbs as there were no fresh cases of the infection for over a week now.

The Collector, however, said the close contacts of the infected persons, who were in quarantine at present, should continue their medical isolation as directed by the Health department. Details of all public events to be organised in Kozhikode district till October 1 should be informed in advance to the police.

Health Minister Veena George said health workers in Kozhikode, Kannur, Wayanad, and Malappuram districts and staff at the State Public Health and Clinical Laboratory, Thiruvananthapuram, would be trained in Truenat test to detect possible Nipah infection. The Indian Council of Medical Research had earlier permitted the State to conduct the test.

Ms. George said anyone violating the medical isolation guidelines would have to face police action. She added that the 21-day quarantine period was suggested after some contacts of the infected persons had tested positive for the virus three weeks after getting infected, during previous outbreaks. Five more body fluid samples of suspected persons tested negative for the virus on Tuesday.

Ms. George said the general alert would have to continue in Kozhikode district till October 26. The district can be declared free of Nipah if there are no new patients for at least 42 days, which is double the duration of the 21-day incubation period. The number of those on the contact list of the infected persons came down to 875 as 40 more persons were removed from it.

