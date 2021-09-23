Nipah curbs in Pazhoor village lifted

The Kozhikode district administration has lifted the containment zone regulations imposed on Pazhoor, a village in Chathamangalam panchayat, where a 12-year-old boy died of Nipah on September 5.

District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy said here on Thursday that the area was excluded from the containment zone list as all samples collected from the location tested negative apart from reporting no fresh suspected cases.

At the same time, the Collector made it clear that the surveillance by the local self government department squads, the police and health department would continue. Crowding in public places would be disallowed. The residents in the area were asked not to travel outside the ward as far as possible.