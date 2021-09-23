Kozhikode

Nipah curbs in Pazhoor village lifted

The Kozhikode district administration has lifted the containment zone regulations imposed on Pazhoor, a village in Chathamangalam panchayat, where a 12-year-old boy died of Nipah on September 5.

District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy said here on Thursday that the area was excluded from the containment zone list as all samples collected from the location tested negative apart from reporting no fresh suspected cases.

At the same time, the Collector made it clear that the surveillance by the local self government department squads, the police and health department would continue. Crowding in public places would be disallowed. The residents in the area were asked not to travel outside the ward as far as possible.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 23, 2021 10:32:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/nipah-curbs-in-pazhoor-village-lifted/article36638817.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY