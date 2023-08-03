Ninth edition of Malabar River Festival begins on Friday

August 03, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Kozhikode

Drawing the participation of national and international kayaking champions, the ninth edition of the Malabar River Festival, one of the largest such international whitewater kayaking events, will begin at Pulikkayam in Kozhikode district on Friday. Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman will open the three-day fest which will confer the ‘Rapid Raja’ and ‘Rapid Rani’ titles on the best performers.

The residents of Pulikkayam are all set to greet contestants and viewers at Chalippuzha, one of the main venues of the contests. Organisers have been camping at the spot for more than a week to make arrangements and host pre-launch events. Along with the Tourism department, the Thiruvambady and Kodenchery grama panchayats are actively part of the festival.

This year’s fest is expected to draw the participation of about 200 Indian kayakers apart from international champions from over 10 countries. The Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society (KATPS) and the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) are mainly coordinating the event, with the support of the Kozhikode district panchayat and the Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association.

A proclamation rally with the participation of villagers and contestants was organised at Kodenchery on Thursday to highlight the importance of the fest and its prominence in the tourism industry. According to fest coordinators, the ninth edition of the festival will also mark the announcement of some major development projects funded by the government.

“The championship will begin with competitions in intermediate extreme slalom at 10 a.m. at Pulikkayam. Two upstream and two downstream gates are ready in the rapids to greet the contestants,” said Manik Taneja, director of the competitions. Based on the rankings, boater cross events would be held to select the winners, he added.

During the valedictory session on August 6, the newly constructed kayaking facilitation centre will be opened. The government spent ₹1.65 crore for the project. Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas will open the facility and felicitate the winners. The valedictory session will be chaired by Linto Joseph, MLA.