Nine relief camps opened in Kozhikode

Steps taken to mitigate sea erosion threat, protect affected families

The number of relief camps in Kozhikode district was increased from three to nine on Sunday as part of measures to mitigate the threat of sea erosion and offer protection to the affected families. By complying with the COVID-19 protocol, 174 persons from 38 families were shifted to the camps, which were opened in Kozhikode and Koyilandy taluks.

Revenue Department officials said there were 71 women and 42 children from various coastal villages who made use of the temporary facilities. Considering the difficulties involved in opening larger camps amidst the pandemic threat, many of the affected families opted to stay in the houses of their relatives, they said.

On Sunday, the destruction of a seawall affected around 100 houses along the Azhithala-Kuriyadi stretch of the Vadakara coastline. According to officials, the 4-km-long seawall was caving in, unable to withstand the rough waves. Following the directive of the District Disaster Management Authority, 310 persons from affected houses were relocated to safer places.

Vadakara taluk officials said the affected coastline had turned into a garbage dump with large amounts of plastic waste washed ashore after the collapse of the protective wall. Many relocated families would be able to go back to the spot only after the reconstruction of the seawall, they said.

According to official figures, the incessant rain and related calamities damaged 10 houses in the district on Sunday. Revenue Department officials will soon submit a report to process eligible compensation for the house owners. A few other houses in Vadakara taluk remained waterlogged the whole day, forcing families to move out, in search of temporary accommodation.

One dead

Rain-related calamities claimed the life of an elderly woman in Arikkulam village on Saturday. The victim was identified as K.M. Yasodha. The Koyilandy police said a coconut tree fell on the 71-year-old when she was working near a cowshed. She succumbed to her injuries on the spot, they said.