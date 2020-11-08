Nine more Akshaya centres for Kozhikode

Skilled entrepreneurs may apply for selection process

Considering the increased requirements of various e-services subsequent to the COVID-19 challenge, the Kerala State Information Technology (IT) Mission has decided to open nine more Akshaya centres in Kozhikode district.

Skilled entrepreneurs can submit their application for attending the three-tier recruitment process till November 30 for starting the service at the selected locations.

According to officials, the new Akshaya centres will come up at Nooramthodu, Kannoth, Neeleswaram, Methottuthazham, Kallunira, Kottaramukku, Thodannur, Valliyad, and Nadupoyil. Applications submitted by candidates between the age of 18 and 50 who have completed Plus Two or any other equivalent qualification with computer proficiency will only be considered for the projects.

As of now, Kozhikode has over 170 Akshaya centres covering both the urban and rural areas. Many of the previously closed down units are now functional under the leadership of new entrepreneurs taking advantage of the COVID-19 situation.

Both the Government-to-Citizen (G2C) and Business to Consumer services are now available through the Akshaya centres making its presence important for the end users. In the G2C segment, the citizens can avail services such as Aadhaar enrolment and a lot of other services under the e-district platform. The B2C service gives support to citizens with over 100 sub services such as business accounting service, e-filing, legal document preparation, and partnership registration service.