Kozhikode

Night Shopping Festival at S.M. Street to conclude on Saturday

Staff Reporter Kozhikode July 15, 2022 19:19 IST
Updated: July 15, 2022 19:19 IST

The concluding ceremony and bumper prize announcement of the Night Shopping Festival at S.M. Street will be held at 7 p.m. here on Saturday. Mayor Beena Philip will inaugurate the event while chairman of the S.M. Street merchant's collective K. Abdul Gafoor will preside over it. The four-month-long festival was a huge success in improving the condition of the traders on the street who have been facing financial troubles due to the pandemic, Mr. Gafoor told reporters here on Friday.

