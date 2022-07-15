Night Shopping Festival at S.M. Street to conclude on Saturday

Four-month-long fest a huge success

Four-month-long fest a huge success

The concluding ceremony and bumper prize announcement of the Night Shopping Festival at S.M. Street will be held at 7 p.m. here on Saturday. Mayor Beena Philip will inaugurate the event while chairman of the S.M. Street merchant's collective K. Abdul Gafoor will preside over it. The four-month-long festival was a huge success in improving the condition of the traders on the street who have been facing financial troubles due to the pandemic, Mr. Gafoor told reporters here on Friday.