Night run in Kozhikode to create awareness about menstrual hygiene

Menstrual Hygiene Day on May 28

Menstrual Hygiene Day on May 28

The Kozhikode district administration, in association with the Gender Park and cooperation of Junior Chamber International, Kozhikode, and Indian Medical Association, Kozhikode, is organising a night run for women on Kozhikode beach on Saturday, on the occasion of Menstrual Hygiene Day.

The three-km night run, titled ‘Power to the Period’, will begin near the ‘Nammude Kozhikode’ installation on the beach at 8.30 p.m., proceed to Vellayil Harbour and conclude at the starting point. The purpose of the event is to create awareness about the rights of women and to eliminate the fear among women to venture out at night.

The Menstrual Hygiene Day, observed on May 28 every year, seeks to create awareness about menstrual hygiene, clear misconceptions, eliminate discrimination still prevalent in connection with periods, promote the use of menstrual hygiene products and create menstruation friendly conditions in society.

The district administration is organising a cycle rally, social media challenges, awareness campaigns and quizzes in connection with the day. Interested persons may contact 9847764000 or 0495-2370200 to take part in the programmes.

The Gender Park is organising talks and seminars on the occasion. A counselling session titled ‘Physical, mental and social health’ by Sithara C.H., medical officer and yoga trainer at Government Ayurvedic Dispensary, Keezhariyur, was held on Friday while an awareness class on ‘Facts and myths of menstruation’ by consultant gynaecologist Bala Guhan will be held on Saturday.

A webinar on the mental health of adolescents will be held by psychologist Athira Ragin on Sunday while a homoeopathic medical camp for women and children of shelter homes under the Social Justice department will be held on Monday under the leadership of medical officer Anuja A.K. of Ayush Primary Health Centre, Feroke.