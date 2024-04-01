ADVERTISEMENT

NIELIT signs three MoUs for skill development, research in Kerala

April 01, 2024 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), Calicut, has entered into Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with three premier institutions for skill development and research in the State. The first MoU signed with Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) outlines a roadmap for collaborative programs, workshops, and training sessions to enhance employability skills among the youth.

The second one with Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (KELTRON) is for a collaborative partnership to strengthen the electronics ecosystem in the state. It envisions joint research and development projects, skill development initiatives, and knowledge-sharing programs to promote innovation and growth in the electronics sector.

The third MoU with ICT Academy aims to promote advanced technology training, faculty development, and joint research initiatives to meet evolving needs of the IT industry.

Director Pratap Kumar S signed the MoUs on behalf of NIELIT Calicut, while Managing Director Usha Titus, Chairman N. Narayana Moorthy and Chief Executive Officer Muraleedharan Manningal signed the MoUs on behalf of ASAP, KELTRON and ICT Academy respectively.

