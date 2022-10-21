NIELIT invites applications for job-oriented offline courses

Final year students in various engineering and diploma courses eligible to apply

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
October 21, 2022 18:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) has invited application from students for its job-oriented offline courses in various streams. Certificate Course in Computer Numerical Control Machines and Numerical Control Part Programming, and Computer Aided Design using CREO - a family of Computer Aided Designs (CAD) - are the two major courses that will start on January 9, 2023. Final year students in various engineering and diploma courses are eligible to apply, a press release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
education

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app