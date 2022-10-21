NIELIT invites applications for job-oriented offline courses

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) has invited application from students for its job-oriented offline courses in various streams. Certificate Course in Computer Numerical Control Machines and Numerical Control Part Programming, and Computer Aided Design using CREO - a family of Computer Aided Designs (CAD) - are the two major courses that will start on January 9, 2023. Final year students in various engineering and diploma courses are eligible to apply, a press release said.