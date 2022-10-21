NIELIT invites applications for job-oriented offline courses

Final year students in various engineering and diploma courses eligible to apply

Final year students in various engineering and diploma courses eligible to apply

The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) has invited application from students for its job-oriented offline courses in various streams. Certificate Course in Computer Numerical Control Machines and Numerical Control Part Programming, and Computer Aided Design using CREO - a family of Computer Aided Designs (CAD) - are the two major courses that will start on January 9, 2023. Final year students in various engineering and diploma courses are eligible to apply, a press release said.