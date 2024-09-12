NIELIT conferred with deemed university status

The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) functioning under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), in Kozhikode, has been conferred with the status of deemed university.

Becoming a deemed university enables the NIELIT to offer a wider range of innovative and industry-aligned courses and strengthen its research capabilities. This enhanced academic autonomy allows the NIELET to create a dynamic learning environment across its campuses, including Ropar, Kozhikode, Agartala, Patna, and Aurangabad, offering diploma, undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes designed to meet the needs of the digital age, a press release said here on September 12 (Thursday).

The NIELIT provides a comprehensive range of courses, including PhD programmes with specialisations in Computer Science, Applications, and Electronics Engineering.

MTech in Artificial Intelligence, Data Engineering, Cyber Forensics, IoT, and Sensor Systems, MSc in Computer Science with Data Science Specialisation, and BTech in Computer Science Engineering with AI and Machine Learning, Electronics Engineering, Computer Science Engineering, and BCA. It also offers diploma courses in Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics Production and Maintenance.

Established in 1989 with support from the United Nations Development Programme, MeitY, and the State government, the NIELIT has been a trailblazer in technical education and research. Originally known as the Centre for Electronics Design and Technology, it has grown into a hub of innovation with state-of-the-art facilities, including advanced labs in Embedded Systems, Very Large Scale Integration, IoT, and Medical Ultrasound. Its 25-acre campus fosters cutting-edge research and development, supporting numerous government and private sector projects.

One of pioneering projects was the development of India’s first Pre-Natal Diagnostic Technique-compliant medical ultrasound system. It has extensive collaborations with IIT Madras, ARM, Intel India, and other institutions for ground-breaking research and skill development.

The NIELIT has imparted training to over 10,000 candidates in job-oriented programmes and facilitated over 50,000 job seekers through its Model Career Centre.

Besides, the Ministry of Science and Technology has designated the NIELIT as a scientific and industrial research organisation highlighting its contributions to advanced research.

With its new status as a deemed university, the NIELIT is set to elevate digital education in India, offering students unparalleled opportunities to learn, innovate, and excel in the fast-paced tech world.

