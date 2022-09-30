NIA puts up notice on PFI’s State office in Kozhikode

Facilities of affiliated organisations too sealed

Officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday put up notice on Unity House, the State committee office of the Popular Front of India (PFI) at Meenchanda here as part of the continuing legal action against the banned organisation.

The NIA team along with the police arrived the office at 11.30 a.m. to initiate legal proceedings.

Police officers who escorted the NIA team said no administrative activities would be permitted at the office again. Opening of the office would be treated as an offence as explained in the notice, they added.

Notices were also put up on five other offices that were used by the PFI and its affiliates. The State committee office of the Campus Front of India was also sealed.

In Kozhikode rural, the police focused mostly on Vadakara and Nadapuram areas on Friday. Police sources said a majority of offices where they put up notices on Friday had been functioning as charity wings affiliated to the PFI. The procedure was completed in the presence of senior police officers. According to sources, four offices were served notices in Vadakara and Nadapuram areas alone.