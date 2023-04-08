NIA likely to take up probe into Kozhikode train arson case

April 08, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Kozhikode

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) may take over the Kozhikode train arson case as its inter-State implications involve connections to Shaheen Bagh in Delhi as well as the city of Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

Initially registered by the Kozhikode railway police, the case has now been transferred to the Crime Branch. On April 2, on the day of the incident, a preliminary investigation was conducted by the NIA along with several Central agencies and anti-terror squads (ATS) from various States including Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

Sources said the incident now appeared to have been a calculated act of terror, with mounting evidence indicating that the suspect had carried out the attack after meticulous planning. The possibility of sinister motives cannot be ruled out now, they added.

Sources said the NIA had identified some striking similarities between the Kozhikode train arson and the blast in the Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train in 2017, which was carried out by seven ISIS-linked extremists. The arson in Kozhikode was allegedly executed by a 24-year-old suspect named Shahrukh Saifi, who reportedly poured petrol on passengers of the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express.

In its chargesheet on the Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train blast case, the NIA had stated that ISIS suspects planned to carry out similar attacks in many places, including Kozhikode. Incidentally, one of the accused in the blast case, Saifulla of Noida, was killed during an alleged exchange of fire with the ATS in Uttar Pradesh in March 2017.

Sources said the severity of the recent incident lay in the deliberate act of the perpetrator, who doused passengers in a moving train with an inflammable liquid and set them on fire. Such a heinous act could be classified as an attack on the train itself, they added.

The incident resulted in three fatalities and nine passengers sustaining burn injuries.

Only sections of the Indian Penal Code, including murder charges, and Section 151(1) of the Indian Railway Act have been registered against Shahrukh Saifi so far. However, the special investigation team, led by AGDP (Law and Order) M.R. Ajithkumar, is considering whether sections under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) should also be charged against him. Legal advice has been sought in this regard.

The seriousness of the crime make the case eligible for transfer to the NIA for further investigation, the sources said.