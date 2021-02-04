Kozhikode

NHAI awaits clarity on Kozhikode bypass

Construction work in progress on the 2.10-km stretch between Moorad bridge and Palolipalam in Kozhikode.   | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is still awaiting clarity from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on a proposal by INKEL Limited, a public-private partnership company promoted by the State government, seeking more time to provide bank guarantee on the Kozhikode bypass project.

Sources said INKEL had signed a contract with the NHAI for taking up the ₹1853.42-crore project after a Hyderabad-based construction firm failed to provide bank guarantee.

The development comes in the wake of reports that the Ministry might rope in Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) for the six-laning of the 28.4-km Kozhikode bypass from Vengalam to Idimuzhikkal. Previously, it had also toyed with the idea of bringing in L&T for executing the project.

Krishna Mohan Construction Private Limited, the Hyderabad company, which secured the contract had failed to secure a bank guarantee of ₹85.50 crore. According to the contract, the construction of the six-lane bypass should have started in August 2018 and completed in April 2020.

Work on six-laning the 40.80-km Azhiyur-Vengalam section of National Highway 66 in Kozhikode district will begin when the State government hands over the land acquired for the ₹1,838-crore project.

Sources said AEL had already won the multi-crore six-laning of the 40.80-km Azhiyur-Vengalam section last month. The project, granted under the Hybrid Annuity Mode, is part of the Centre’s Bharatmala Pariyojna. The contract will be signed within a month.

At the same time, work on the 2.10-km stretch between Moorad bridge and Palolipalam has already begun. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari had laid the foundation stone for the Kozhikode-Palolipalam-Moorad bridge six-lane project crore in October. The project is estimated to cost ₹210.21 crore.

