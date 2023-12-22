NH works may dampen prospects of Art and Craft Festival

December 22, 2023 01:38 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - Kozhikode

With the 11th edition of the Sargaalaya International Arts and Crafts Festival set to begin at the Sargaalaya Arts and Crafts Village at Iringal near Vadakara in Kozhikode on December 22, the ongoing widening works of National Highway 66 is a huge cause of concern for the organisers.

Roadblocks due to diversions has been a regular issue on the stretch especially with the bottle neck at Moorad bridge. “The NH authorities have agreed to open the underpass at Iringal, which is a huge relief”, said P.P. Bhaskaran, Chief Executive Officer of Sargaalaya.

The road block had been an issue in the previous edition of the festival as well and had adversely affected the turn out and revenue, Mr. Bhaskaran said, adding that it was but only a small price to pay for development and expressed hope that the situation would be different before the next season. “Due to the road work, even people interested in art and craft feel discouraged,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Sargaalaya authorities are not concerned about other festivals happening at the same time poaching their clients. “This is an exclusive handicrafts festival and unlike the commercial festivals, we are looking for quality customers. The crowd that turns up for amusement does not usually help market our products,” Mr.Bhaskaran said.

The 18-day festival features products from 10 countries including the partner countries India and Srilanka. Artisans from Russia, Tunisia, Uganda, Egypt, Uzbekistan, Nepal, Kazakhstan and Syria will be present for the festival.

An exhibition featuring products of students who excelled in the State-level work experience fair, a bamboo forest set up by the Department of Forests, illumination of the premises and cultural programmes every evening including dance, drama and music, mainly by local artistes are the other major attractions of this season.

Besides the permanent stalls at the village, 160 additional stalls have been set up for the artisans from different parts of the world.

MLA Kanathil Jameela will inaugurate the festival at 6.30 p.m. on Friday. Payyoli Municipal Chairman V.K. Abdurahiman will preside over the event.

The festival that concludes on January 8 is being organised in association with National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, State departments of Tourism and Forest besides the Department of Tourism and Ministry of Textiles, Government of India.