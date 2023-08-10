NH widening work moving at a snail’s pace on major stretch in Kozhikode

August 10, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Kozhikode

The widening of the national highway, which was interrupted by the monsoon downpour, is yet to resume in full swing along several stretches in Kozhikode. The pending work is causing trouble to inter-district buses and pedestrians along one of the longest stretches between Azhiyoor and Vengalam.

The construction of drains and tarring of the widened spots are still pending in several locations. Complaints have also come up against the “poor quality” work, especially in the construction of drains, near Vadakara and Azhiyoor. Even a light rainfall is enough to make roads muddy, thanks to the delay in construction of drains.

“At least the construction of service roads and drains on the 40-km stretch can be finished in time if the contractors mobilise their workers taking advantage of the favourable situation. Now, only the construction of a few overbridges is happening,” said N.D. Suresh, who had earlier taken up the issue with local body representatives. He added that the tenure to complete the allotted work would end in two months though the contractors were confident of extending the time.

With the increasing traffic snarl and muddy roads, bus passengers have largely started opting for trains between Kozhikode and Kannur. Emergency vehicle operators, including ambulance drivers, are facing difficulty owing to the slow pace of work.

Meanwhile, the construction companies associated with the work have reportedly raised shortage of soil required for filling work as the main reason for the delay in completing the work. According to them, the construction of elevated portions of the highway would be possible only with steady supply of soil.