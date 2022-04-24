NH widening will be completed by 2025, says Riyas

Seminar on ‘Kozhikode of tomorrow’ held

If everything goes as planned, national highway widening in the State will be completed by 2025, Public Works and Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said. Opening the seminar on ‘Kozhikode of Tomorrow’ as part of the first anniversary celebrations of the second Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kozhikode on Sunday, he said the government has set aside ₹1,118 crore for the development of Conolly Canal under the Canal City Project, which would revolutionise the development of the city.

In his address, he recounted the activities undertaken by the State government for the development of Kozhikode. The State has set aside funds for the development of the Karipur International Airport. The road from Ramanattukara to the airport will be widened.

“Our policy is to keep every stakeholder together when it comes to the development of Kozhikode,” he said.

MLA Linto Joseph complained that Kozhikode did not get the attention given to districts such as Thiruvananthapuram, Wayanad, Alappuzha or Idukki when it came to tourism development even though the district had immense possibilities in the sector. He said the tunnel road from Anakkampoyil to Kalladi, which is eight-kilometre long, would be the best route connecting Wayanad and Kozhikode.

He said that a cable car from Lakkidi to Adivaram will add to the tourism possibilities of the Wayanad ghat road.

Kozhikode Deputy Mayor C.P. Musafir Ahamed, district panchayat member P. Gavas, Kakkodi grama panchayat president Sheeja Sasi and coordinator of the State Youth Welfare Board in the district T.K. Sumesh spoke. Kanathil Jameela, MLA, presided over the seminar.