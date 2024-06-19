NGO Union calls for alternative policies to strengthen civil service

The Kerala NGO Union, an influential Left-leaning service organisation representing non-gazetted government employees, has called for a corruption-free and efficient civil service while seeking alternative economic policies to counter the Union government’s neo-liberal agenda.

Addressing the media ahead of the 61st State conference of the union scheduled to be held in Kozhikode from June 22 to June 24, union general secretary M.A. Ajith Kumar claimed that the Centre had been trying to financially strangle Kerala. Despite this, the State government was going ahead with pro-people alternative policies. That Kerala accounted for 42% of the total appointments by State public service commissions in the country was an example of this, he pointed out.

However, when asked about the State government still continuing the contributory pension scheme instead of the statutory pension scheme, Mr. Ajith Kumar said the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority Act passed by the Centre in 2013 was the main hurdle. He claimed that individual States would not be able to return to the old pension scheme until the Act was scrapped.

The Kerala government implemented the contributory pension scheme in early 2013, and right now, there are two categories of government staff in the State — those who are still part of the old statutory pension scheme and others part of the contributory pension scheme. Though the Left Democratic Front government had promised to restore the old scheme, it is yet to do so. In the 2024-25 Budget, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal had promised to implement an “assured pension” system, while a three-member panel is examining the report submitted by another committee that studied the possibility of returning to the old system.

The conference will be held at the Calicut Trade Centre. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will open a public meeting at the Kozhikode beach at 5 p.m. on June 22. Ahead of this, a procession will be taken out from the Malabar Christian College ground. Prabir Purkayastha, Editor-in-Chief, NewsClick, will open a delegate session to be held on June 23. Mr. Balagopal and Industries Minister P. Rajeeve will deliver lectures on various topics. T.P. Ramakrishnan, State president, Centre of Indian Trade Unions, will attend a session on June 24.

