Newly wed couple jump into river, woman rescued

July 02, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - Kozhikode

A newly wed couple from Malappuram district who left their home following some family issues attempted suicide by jumping into the Chaliyar river on Sunday.

Though the woman was rescued with the timely intervention of a few country boat operators, the man remained untraceable even after a seven-hour-long search by rescue operators.

It was around 10.30 a.m. that the couple hailing from Manjeri jumped into the river from the Feroke bridge. According to police sources, a truck driver who saw the incident responded quickly and sought the support of local boat operators to save the two. The rescued woman was admitted to the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital.

The Feroke police said the search operations for the missing man continued till 7 p.m. on Sunday. Both the Coastal Police and the fire and rescue guards were present at the spot to coordinate the search.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek help and counselling by calling the Indian Medical Association’s ‘Thanal’, a Kozhikode-based centre, at 0495-2760000.

