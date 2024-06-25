Newly elected students’ union at Calicut varsity to have a tough time ahead

The newly elected students’ union at the University of Calicut will have a tough time ahead as it has only a few months left for the completion of its tenure.

The students’ union polls in colleges affiliated to the university were held in November 2023. Though the elections to the university students’ union for the 2023-24 academic year were supposed to be held within the next two to three months, they were delayed. The elections were finally conducted on June 10.

Because of the delay, zonal arts festivals and the inter-zone arts festival could not be held. The university students’ union is the main organiser of these arts festivals conducted every year, with districts categorised as ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’ and ‘D’ zones. Winners in these arts festivals participate in the inter-zone festival. The university allocates ₹90 lakh a year for the activities of the students’ union. This year, it is not yet clear how this amount is going to be used. Students active in arts and culture were denied grace marks for admissions to higher studies. Many final year undergraduate students have already completed their courses and joined other universities for postgraduate programmes. They are also likely to lose their chance to attend the South Zone arts festival featuring students from all southern States.

The United Democratic Students’ Front (UDSF), an alliance of the Kerala Students’ Union and the Muslim Students’ Federation, has already alleged that the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and a section of university officials had joined hands to delay the election. The UDSF won the students’ union polls after a gap of eight years this time.

P. Nithin Fathima, the newly elected chairperson, told The Hindu on Tuesday that an event to formally inaugurate the students’ union would be held in July. “The zonal festivals are likely to be held in August,” she added.

