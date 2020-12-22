Newly elected members take oath in Kozhikode

Complying with the COVID-19 protocol, the swearing-in ceremony of elected members of the three-tier local bodies was held in Kozhikode district on Monday.

District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao administered the oath to Mukkom Mohammed, the senior-most member of the Kozhikode district panchayat at the district panchayat hall at 10 a.m. This was followed by the swearing-in of the remaining 26 members.

Similarly, the Collector dictated the oath to M.P. Hameed of the Kozhikode Corporation at the Tagore Centenary Hall at 11.30. a.m. Subsequently, all the councillors in the 75-member council took the oath of office.

Designated returning officers of the seven municipalities in the district also conducted the swearing-in ceremony of the new members. Members of block panchayats and grama panchayats were also sworn in.

Meetings of the new councils in the three-tier local bodies were also held on the occasion.

The election to the post of mayor and deputy mayor, and chairpersons and vice chairpersons of municipalities will be held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. respectively on December 28.

However, elections to the posts of chiefs in grama panchayats, block panchayats, and the district panchayat will be held only on December 31. The election to the posts of vice president will be held at 2 p.m. the same day.

The elections to the three-tier local body polls was held in 91 local bodies — Kozhikode Corporation, seven municipalities, 70 grama panchayats, 12 block panchayats and district panchayat on December 14.