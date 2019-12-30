New Year merriment: police step up vigil against drug trafficking

As part of the heightened vigil in view of the New Year celebrations, the Kozhikode city police have brought under the scanner some frequent offenders who were earlier caught in various suspected drug trafficking and illicit liquor trade cases.

Station House Officers at various city police stations have been directed to post plainclothesmen in isolated areas where drug peddlers are likely to camp for their secret operations.

District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) A.V. George, who convened a meeting on Monday to review the safety arrangements, said that the local police stations had the list of suspected drug peddlers, who had earlier been convicted in similar cases, to step up surveillance measures.

“Patrol squads have been asked to stay alert to attempts to smuggle drugs by various means of transport,” he added.

Arrangements are in place to monitor live feed from all the 12 Control Room Vehicles (CRV) fitted with high-end front and rear cameras from different locations in the city.

The Kozhikode beach and other important tourist destinations will be brought under the surveillance of camera-fitted CRVs.

Officers will also be posted to monitor live visuals and promptly act against anti-social activities.

Indoor celebrations

Though there are no major restrictions on indoor celebrations, merriments in public places, including mike announcements or music shows, will not be permitted after 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Entry of vehicles to the Kozhikode beach side will be restricted after 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Vehicle rallies or bike stunts to pep up late-night celebrations on public roads too will be disallowed.

Those who host New Year events for the public should obtain prior permission from the Station House Officers concerned.

Directions have also been issued to ensure proper lighting at the venues of such events. In case of safety issues, complainants can contact the police control room number (112).

Patrol squads have been asked to act sternly against road rule violators and parking rule violations.

There will be three camera-enabled control room vehicles covering the inter-district movement of vehicles on national and State highways.

Flash vehicle checking too will be carried out on the highway to prevent smuggling of narcotic substances and illicit liquor.