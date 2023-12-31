New Year celebrations: rescue squads in Kozhikode prepared to meet emergencies

December 31, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Kozhikode

Noticing the heavy turnout of shoppers to streets and shopping malls as part of New Year celebrations, the Fire and Rescue Services department has intensified surveillance to tackle incidents of fire outbreaks and road accidents. Transportation and bursting of crackers will be closely monitored with the support of checking squads.

“All fire stations in Kozhikode district are equipped to respond quickly to distress calls. Since accidents caused by firecrackers are common during New Year celebrations, rescue squads have been asked to be alert,” said a senior fire service official from the Meenchanda station. He added that a rescue unit would be stationed near the Kozhikode beach considering the heavy turnout of visitors at the spot as well as the shopping spree in nearby locations.

According to the Fire and Rescue Services department, several shops in the city have an excess stock of goods, especially readymade garments, to cater to the seasonal rush. A preliminary check had been conducted at various shops to ensure that emergency exits or stairways were not obstructed, they added.

Traders have been instructed to strictly follow fire safety guidelines as any violation may cause danger, considering the heavy rush on the streets. Officials said some traders often forgot to switch off the main electric switch before leaving shops, which was risky. Reckless dumping of plastic goods and clothes around inverters also posed a safety challenge, they said.

On S.M. Street, intensified vigil will be on for one more week in view of the considerable increase in the number of street vendors. Officials said the police were ensuring that access ways for fire engines were free from obstructions. They are also making sure that fire hydrants are functional.