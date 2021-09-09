New Wayanad District Collector assumes office

Kalpetta

09 September 2021 19:37 IST

The newly appointed Wayanad District Collector A. Geetha assumed office on Thursday.

Ms. Geetha, who was formerly the Entrance Examination Commissioner, succeeds Adeela Abdulla, who has been posted as the new director of the Women and Child Welfare Department.

Ms. Geetha was welcomed to the collectorate here by Additional District Magistrate N.I. Shaju, District Development Commissioner G. Priyanka and Wayanad Sub Collector R. Srelakshmi.

Speaking to media after assuming the office, Ms. Geetha said that she would give priority to complete development works in the district in a time-bound manner.

“All possible measures would be adopted to expedite vaccination drive to contain the spread of COVID-19,” she said adding that issues of the public would also be addressed in a time-bound manner.

Ms. Geetha, a 2014 batch IAS officer, had held several key posts earlier and also served as Deputy Collector in Kollam.