New watershed project to support farmers in Thiruvambady

About 550 hectares in and around Poyilingapuzha to be covered

Promising better conservation of available water resources and their optimum utilisation to support agriculture ventures, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) with the support of government departments will implement a comprehensive watershed development project named ‘Neeruravu’ in Thiruvambady grama panchayat. About 550 hectares in and around Poyilingapuzha will be covered under the pilot project.

MGNREGS coordinators say Poyilingapuzha is one of the prime locations identified by the project implementation team because of the areas’ richness in natural resources and the scope of conserving them. Three wards in Thiruvambady panchayat will primarily get its direct benefits at various stages of implementation, they add.

The main attraction of the project is that it will create several labour days for local workers under the MGNREGS. Their support will be sought for all major works including the construction of retaining walls for preventing soil erosion, renovation of abandoned ponds, planting of saplings and construction of small check dams for water conservation. Priority will be given to cover areas where low-income families and backward communities live.

“Our plan is to proceed with soil and water conservation projects after identifying the need of each landowner in the project area. The first phase of discussions with all stakeholders is over and we expect good public participation. There will be also a transect walk ahead of the detailed project report preparation,” says T.M. Muhammed Ja, Joint Programme Coordinator, MGNREGS, Kozhikode. He also adds that the possibility of using funds of departments like Agriculture, Water Resources, Soil Conservation and Forest for projects will be explored.

The opinion of traditional farmers will also be sought ahead of the project implementation under the supervision of the local panchayat authorities. Apart from traditional conservation activities, there will be specific projects to create self-employment opportunities for rural entrepreneurs in agriculture and animal husbandry sector. Improvement of the waste management system and other local facilities will also be considered during the implementation phase.