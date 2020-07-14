New VC promises to respect divergent views

KOZHIKODE

14 July 2020 00:17 IST

‘Stirs will help improve administration’

M.K. Jayaraj, who on Monday took over as the Vice Chancellor of Calicut University, has promised to take along with him divergent views on strengthening the institution.

Mr. Jayaraj said protests and agitations would help improve the administration and lead to appropriate decisions.

He pointed out that anyone could tip him suggestions about academic excellence and development any time. “Conduct of exams and announcement of results on time are the popular yardsticks for a university’s performance. That way Calicut University has done well this year,” Mr. Jayaraj said.

Advertising

Advertising

He claimed that efforts would be made to get more funds from the Kerala Infrastructure and Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). There are also plans to encourage the entrepreneurial skills of students.