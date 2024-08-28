New tunnel, walls, pillars proposed to strengthen Mullapperiyar dam

Metroman E. Sreedharan has suggested that a tunnel at the height of 100 feet could easily resolve the issue concerning the strength of the Mullaperiyar reservoir.

Delivering the keynote address at a seminar on ‘Mullapperiyar, the fear and future’ organised by the National Hindu League (NHL) in Kozhikode on August 28 (Wednesday), the renowned Engineer said that a 4-km-long, 6-m-wide tunnel could be constructed at a height of 100 feet. This tunnel could divert excess water from the Mullaperiyar reservoir, once the water level exceeds 100 feet, to the Vaigai River in Tamil Nadu, where it could be stored in smaller reservoirs.

“There is no need to fear the Mullaperiyar reservoir, as the Supreme Court has confirmed its safety and proper repairs. However, if the public concern about the reservoir’s failure persists, there are cost-effective alternatives to constructing a new reservoir,” he said.

He also proposed the addition of pillars and walls to back up the dam structure, which could enhance its strength and ensure its stability for another 50 years.

Citing the benefits of the tunnel, he stated that it could be completed in under 4 years at a cost of no more than ₹400 crores. This would ensure that no water was wasted, addressing Tamil Nadu’s main concern. He added that reinforcing the dam with pillars and walls could cost around ₹500 crores.

On the other hand, Mr. Sreedharan warned that the State government’s plan to construct a new dam downstream of the existing one could have adverse impacts. “Blasting required for the new dam could potentially affect the stability of the existing dam,” he said.

He said that his proposed idea would lower the water level in the reservoir from 142 feet to 100 feet, reducing it by 30%. This adjustment would also decrease the overturning force on the reservoir by 60%.

“It is up to the State government to accept or reject the idea. The Supreme Court is likely to support it, as the court had earlier made a similar suggestion,” he added.

Swami Chidanandapuri of the Advaitha Ashram, Kolathur, inaugurated the seminar, while president of NHL Ramasimhan presided.

