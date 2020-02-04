New train service to Bengaluru from Kozhikode likely

The Southern Railway is likely to introduce a new train service to Bengaluru from Kozhikode shortly.

Modalities, including the timings of the new service, are being worked out. Besides, approval of the South Western Railway is also required for the purpose, officials said. The proposal to introduce the service comes close on the heels of the Railway Board approving the extension of the Kannur-Kozhikode passenger to Shoranur from February 1. This was after M.K. Raghavan, Kozhikode MP, held several rounds of talks with officials of the Southern Railway in Chennai and the Ministry of Railways in Delhi.

As of now, only one train runs between Yeshwanthpur, via Shoranur, and Kannur on daily basis and one weekly train between Yeshwanthpur and Mangaluru. The midnight train from Yeshwanthpur on Sunday and the return train on Monday to Yeshwanthpur have generally not been beneficial to passengers. Hundreds of passengers commute to Bengaluru from the Kozhikode station. The rush goes up during festival seasons. The people of Malabar have to rely on the eight weekly services to Yeshwanthpur. At the same time, as many as 21 weekly services are operated in the Kochi-Thiruvananthapuram sector.

The introduction of the proposed daily train service, especially at night, between Kozhikode and Bengaluru will benefit thousands of students, employees, and the trading community from Malabar. Besides, there was also a suggestion to extend the existing Kannur-Mangaluru-Bengaluru train to Kozhikode. The proposal has already been approved, Mr. Raghavan said.