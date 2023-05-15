New traffic curbs near Medical College junction in Kozhikode from Tuesday

May 15, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - Kozhikode

Aimed to address the increasing traffic snarls and recurring accidents, the traffic police have come out with a set of new regulations that will come into effect near the Kozhikode Medical College junction on Tuesday.

The usual practice of taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers picking passengers from anywhere near the junction will not be entertained as this has been reportedly contributing to the rising number of road accidents.

Efforts are on to relocate some of the bus-waiting shelters in the area to improve the traffic flow. Police officers associated with the implementation of the traffic plan said they will also ensure that bus operators do not stop the vehicles near the restricted spots. One of the major restrictions will be on street traders who mostly occupy the footpaths leading to the Medical College Hospital.

“The congestion at the complicated junction will end only with the opening of a dedicated bus stand for the operation of city buses to the medical college side. There have been proposals a plenty, but nothing has materialised so far,” said a traffic police officer who was part of the realignment project. He also pointed out that the width of the junction too should be reduced in such a way to make it a safe circular intersection.

Though some of the traders in the area have opposed the move to regulate street trade, the police have made it clear that there will not be any exemption. The decision was finalised after holding a meeting with association leaders, merchant organisation leaders, people’s representatives and drivers’ unions, they said.

A section of auto-rickshaw drivers from the area said the reckless road crossing of pedestrians was the main reason for increasing number of accidents. According to them, there should be efforts on the part of the police to monitor pedestrians who ignore zebra crossings and interrupt vehicular traffic with their helter-skelter walking habit. Putting the whole blame on drivers and regulating their freedom alone would not be a fair exercise, they claimed.

Meanwhile, police sources said an improved monitoring mechanism with the support of closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras would be considered as part of a new traffic layout under consideration. It would have been very easy if the proposal for a new bus stand in the area, which had been pending for over 30 years, became a reality, they said.