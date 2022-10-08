New system of waste collection by Haritha Karma Sena launched in Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
October 08, 2022 20:48 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the Haritha Karma Sena collecting non-biodegradable waste at the launch of the new collection system at Naduvattom in Kozhikode on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ports Minister Ahammad Devarkovil launched a new system of waste collection by the Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) at Naduvattam in Kozhikode city on Saturday, as part of the implementation of AZHAK, the hygiene protocol of the Kozhikode Corporation. Mayor Beena Philip inaugurated the process of affixing QR codes at houses for waste collection, which will be regulated through the Harithamitram smart garbage app. HKS will now collect non-biodegradable waste based on a calendar, and residents and establishments are to pay a fixed user fee per month for its services, says a press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app