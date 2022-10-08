Ports Minister Ahammad Devarkovil launched a new system of waste collection by the Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) at Naduvattam in Kozhikode city on Saturday, as part of the implementation of AZHAK, the hygiene protocol of the Kozhikode Corporation. Mayor Beena Philip inaugurated the process of affixing QR codes at houses for waste collection, which will be regulated through the Harithamitram smart garbage app. HKS will now collect non-biodegradable waste based on a calendar, and residents and establishments are to pay a fixed user fee per month for its services, says a press release.
New system of waste collection by Haritha Karma Sena launched in Kozhikode
