Kozhikode

New substation to be opened

A 110-kV substation of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) will be commissioned at Kuttikkattoor on August 17.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will announce the opening of the substation through video conferencing. The project will streamline power supply in various parts of Kunnamangalam Assembly constituency. M.M. Mani, Minister for Power, will chair the virtual inaugural ceremony.

