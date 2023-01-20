ADVERTISEMENT

New state-of-the-art block at Kozhikode MCH all set for inauguration

January 20, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Kozhikode

Departments of cardiac surgery, neuro surgery, surgical gastroenterology, urology, anaesthesia, and plastic surgery to be shifted to new block

The Hindu Bureau

The PMSSY block at the Government Medical College in Kozhikode. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Five departments at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) will be shifted to the newly constructed Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) block by the end of January.

The block is expected to be inaugurated soon. Medical college principal E.V. Gopi said the date of inauguration would be fixed after receiving confirmation from the offices of the Chief Minister and the Union Minister of Health.

The 16,263-sq. ft. block in six storeys was constructed at a cost of ₹195 crore under PMSSY with 80% contribution from the Centre and 20% from the State. The block will house a modern casualty wing, besides surgical superspeciality and accident and emergency care wings.

With 430 beds, the block consists of 10 intensive care units and 19 operation theatres. Pharmacy, blood storage unit, MRI, CT scan, X-ray and ECG facilities are on the ground floor.

Dr. Gopi said the departments of cardiac surgery, neuro surgery, surgical gastroenterology, urology, anaesthesia, and plastic surgery would be shifted to the new block.

A separate 0.5-MLD sewage treatment plant, 1,000-kilolitre oxygen plant, and a powerhouse are the other specialities of the block.

Dr. Gopi said the casualty wing in the new block is three times the size of the existing facility and hence needed more staff. While a number of the existing staff at the hospital will be redeployed, 40 more daily wage labourers are to be recruited soon. Patients will also be shifted to the new block through a sky walk.

Meanwhile, the present casualty wing will be completely utilised by the department of orthopaedics.

