New solar power plant commissioned at Nallalam

June 17, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) on Saturday commissioned its newly completed 200 KW solar power plant at Nallalam in Kozhikode district. Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty inaugurated the project through videoconferencing.

KSEB officials said the project, which was completed under the 100-day programme of the State government with 30% Central aid, would equip the KSEB’s load dispatch centre to meet the additional supply requirements of consumers during day time. Transmission loss and issues related to environmental pollution could be effectively addressed with the commissioning of the unit, they added.

The high-end plant at Nallalam was constructed with the support of Infrastructure Kerala Limited (INKEL) using 600 Indian-made polycrystalline panels. It was also part of four other similar projects commissioned in various parts of the State on Saturday. INKEL will also be responsible for maintaining the ₹1 crore project for five years.

According to KSEB officials, the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Uttham Mahabhiyan will come to the aid of grid-connected solar power generation projects in nine more locations in the State. The objective of the projects is to produce around 50% of the total electricity through renewable energy sources.

Mayor Beena Philip switched on the power console at the inaugural event held near the Nallalam Diesel Power Plant. Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas was the chief guest. People’s representatives and senior KSEB officials were present.

