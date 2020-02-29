Kozhikode

29 February 2020 21:48 IST

New science lab for Fisheries LP School

District Panchayat Vice-President Reena Mundengattu will inaugurate the new science lab set up at the Government Fisheries LP School here on March 6. The lab was completed with the financial support of the National Institute for Research and Development in Defence Shipbuilding. It would also mark the centenary celebrations of the school, a press release said.

