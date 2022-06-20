Kozhikode

New school building inaugurated

P.T.A. Rahim, MLA, inaugurated the newly constructed building at the Pullannoor Government L.P. School here on Monday. The work was completed at a cost of ₹28.6 lakh sanctioned under the State government’s Public Education Protection initiative.


